Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

