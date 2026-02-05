Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 378,128 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $2,428,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 348,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 156,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $18,929,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 82.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 125.74%. The business had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

Featured Stories

