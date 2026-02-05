Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 900 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,180. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,375.42. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,249 shares of company stock valued at $589,852. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $234.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.78 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

