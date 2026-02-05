BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,677 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,656,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.64.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $464.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.20 and its 200 day moving average is $516.57.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.