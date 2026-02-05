HC Wainwright Estimates Verastem FY2030 Earnings

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verastem in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Research cut shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.41. Verastem has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verastem

In related news, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,830. This represents a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,660. This represents a 49.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,508 shares of company stock worth $455,556. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. UBS Group AG raised its position in Verastem by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 3,333.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 378,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target cancer stemness and resistance pathways. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Verastem Oncology applies a precision-medicine approach to identify key signaling nodes responsible for tumor growth and relapse, with an emphasis on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s research platform integrates insights into complex signaling networks to advance novel compounds from early discovery through clinical proof of concept.

The company’s lead marketed product is COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which received U.S.

