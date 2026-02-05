Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,164 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
