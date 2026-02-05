Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $316,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,969 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,865,000 after purchasing an additional 545,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,359,000 after purchasing an additional 446,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $232.92.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $183,720.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,506.98. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

