Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 106,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

