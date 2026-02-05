Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Stake Cut by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 412.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.1%

Lantheus stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -0.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $384.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

