Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 926,618 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $363,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,209,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 505,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 501,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $265.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.