Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,018 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 378,076 shares of company stock worth $54,056,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 11.8%

Amphenol stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

