Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $272.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $279.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

