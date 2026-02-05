Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,861,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,506,000 after buying an additional 294,703 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

