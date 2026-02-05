Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Holdings Lifted by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,176 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $37,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 516,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

