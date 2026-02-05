Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 9,615 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Chubb worth $193,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Chubb reported core EPS of $7.52 (up ~25% y/y), topping estimates as investment gains and lower catastrophe losses boosted results. Underwriting income was a major contributor. Chubb’s quarterly profit rises

Q4 earnings beat — Chubb reported core EPS of $7.52 (up ~25% y/y), topping estimates as investment gains and lower catastrophe losses boosted results. Underwriting income was a major contributor. Positive Sentiment: Very strong combined-ratio performance — Reports cite a record-low combined ratio and an 81.2% combined ratio figure cited by analysts, indicating materially improved P&C underwriting profitability. Chubb beats Q4 estimates

Very strong combined-ratio performance — Reports cite a record-low combined ratio and an 81.2% combined ratio figure cited by analysts, indicating materially improved P&C underwriting profitability. Positive Sentiment: Multiple positive analyst moves — Several firms raised price targets or reaffirmed outperform/buy views (examples: Citizens JMP $350 target, Evercore to $347, Roth to $360), supporting upside expectations. Analyst price-target and rating changes

Multiple positive analyst moves — Several firms raised price targets or reaffirmed outperform/buy views (examples: Citizens JMP $350 target, Evercore to $347, Roth to $360), supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and top-line — Q4 revenue was roughly in line with estimates and rose ~9% y/y, a supportive sign that earnings gains were not solely from one-off items. Chubb posts Q4 sales in line

Revenue and top-line — Q4 revenue was roughly in line with estimates and rose ~9% y/y, a supportive sign that earnings gains were not solely from one-off items. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage mix — Some desks (e.g., JPMorgan) nudged targets only slightly and kept neutral/hold views, signaling that while results were good, valuation and long?term upside are debated. JPMorgan adjusts price target

Coverage mix — Some desks (e.g., JPMorgan) nudged targets only slightly and kept neutral/hold views, signaling that while results were good, valuation and long?term upside are debated. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler rating — Some firms maintained/issued hold ratings, indicating mixed views among analysts despite the beat. Piper Sandler hold

Piper Sandler rating — Some firms maintained/issued hold ratings, indicating mixed views among analysts despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: ROE sustainability question — Commentary and analysis raised questions about how sustainably Chubb can maintain the recent high ROE and underwriting margins long term; this is a watch item for investors assessing forward returns and valuation. ROE sustainability question looms

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $9,970,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Mizuho set a $317.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.90.

CB stock opened at $329.08 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $263.14 and a 1-year high of $333.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

