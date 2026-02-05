Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Iamgold (IAG)

Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2026 – Iamgold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/26/2026 – Iamgold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Iamgold had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Iamgold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Iamgold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.