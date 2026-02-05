SouthState Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

