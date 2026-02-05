Mplx Lp $MPLX Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $45,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mplx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mplx this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

Mplx Stock Up 0.5%

MPLX stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.