Mplx Lp $MPLX Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $45,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mplx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mplx News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Mplx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong profitability — MPLX reported $1.17 EPS vs. $1.10 consensus and showed high net margin and ROE, signaling cash-generative operations that support distributions. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Large capital returns and balance-sheet strength — MPLX reported $4.4B returned to unitholders in 2025 and strong full?year adjusted EBITDA, supporting yield and investor income expectations. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Growth plan focused on natural gas/NGLs — management signaled a $2.4B 2026 organic capital plan with ~90% allocated to natural gas and NGL services and targeted mid?single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth, positioning MPLX to capture value from growing gas flows. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Capital Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions upward — US Capital Advisors raised several near?term and full?year EPS projections (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2025), reflecting confidence in cash flow and reinforcing buy-side sentiment. MarketBeat: Analyst Notes on MPLX
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus — revenue was $3.10B vs. $3.23B expected, indicating some top?line pressure even as margins drove the beat; investors will watch volumes and fee-based performance next quarters. Investing.com: Q4 Results Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and call transcripts available — management commentary and the slide deck (transcript/slide links) provide detail on project timing, returns and distribution outlook for investors doing deeper diligence. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Presentation & Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Growth is steady but not aggressive — management’s guidance centers on mid?single?digit adjusted EBITDA growth (not rapid expansion), and some analysts’ FY2026 forecasts remain below consensus, which could cap upside if macro or commodity dynamics weaken. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Mplx
Mplx Stock Up 0.5%
MPLX stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mplx Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.
The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mplx
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.