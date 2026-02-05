Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $48,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,011,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $453.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.