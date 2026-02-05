Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

ZTS opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $177.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

