Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.29. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.