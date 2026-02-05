Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 262.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $428.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $526.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

NYSE PWR opened at $464.35 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $492.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

