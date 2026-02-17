Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 14,456 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 14,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $142,825.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 309,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,262.96. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $5,026,173.62.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Joeben Bevirt sold 63,636 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $630,632.76.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,590 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $16,774.50.
- On Monday, February 9th, Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,630 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $24,172.90.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,552 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $318,187.52.
NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 15,713,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,759,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.21.
Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.
The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.
