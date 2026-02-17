Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Pushkal Garg Sells 2,242 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,867.84. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $18.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.61. 1,516,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,205,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

