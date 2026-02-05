ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Purchases 85,272 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 3.2% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $325,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.64.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $464.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.20 and its 200-day moving average is $516.57. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

