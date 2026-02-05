Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,469 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $229,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Several major firms raised price targets and ratings — TD Cowen to $330, Goldman Sachs to $330, JPMorgan to $318 (maintaining an overweight), and Robert W. Baird to $305 (outperform). These upward revisions signal stronger analyst confidence in revenue/booking trends and support near-term upside momentum. TD Cowen Raises PT Goldman Raises PT JPMorgan Raises PT Baird Raises PT

Several major firms raised price targets and ratings — TD Cowen to $330, Goldman Sachs to $330, JPMorgan to $318 (maintaining an overweight), and Robert W. Baird to $305 (outperform). These upward revisions signal stronger analyst confidence in revenue/booking trends and support near-term upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus expects earnings growth in the upcoming release and Zacks highlights that Hilton has the setup (wallstreet expectations and drivers) for a potential earnings beat — this raises the odds of a post-report pop if results and guidance impress. Zacks Preview

Analyst consensus expects earnings growth in the upcoming release and Zacks highlights that Hilton has the setup (wallstreet expectations and drivers) for a potential earnings beat — this raises the odds of a post-report pop if results and guidance impress. Neutral Sentiment: Reminder that Hilton is scheduled to report quarterly results this week — the event is a short-term catalyst but outcome-driven (beat vs miss will determine direction). Earnings Schedule

Reminder that Hilton is scheduled to report quarterly results this week — the event is a short-term catalyst but outcome-driven (beat vs miss will determine direction). Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital issued a Hold on HLT. A Hold rating is unlikely to spur strong buying or selling by itself but contributes to mixed sentiment amid other bullish analyst moves. BMO Hold Note

BMO Capital issued a Hold on HLT. A Hold rating is unlikely to spur strong buying or selling by itself but contributes to mixed sentiment amid other bullish analyst moves. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its target to $299, but that level is still slightly below the current market price — a sign some analysts are more conservative on upside, which could cap gains if others revise expectations lower. Deutsche Bank PT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.4%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:HLT opened at $308.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $310.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $332.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

