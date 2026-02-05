State of Wyoming Increases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,763 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned approximately 0.22% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 286.5% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 38,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $730.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

