Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Gartner worth $239,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 12.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,375.44. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.33. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $546.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $218.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

