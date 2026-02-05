iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM is Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 2.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 843.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,363,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,016,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,762 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,914,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,809,000 after purchasing an additional 374,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.84.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

