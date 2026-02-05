Strs Ohio Has $104,000 Stake in News Corporation $NWS

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,959 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in News by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 44.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NWS opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.97. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised News to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWS

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company’s operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.