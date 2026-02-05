Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $7.45 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000. Lumentum comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Lumentum by 27.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $465.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.23 and a 200-day moving average of $232.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $504.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 142.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.25.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $41,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,400. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,398. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

