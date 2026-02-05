Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,037 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $333,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 48.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 110,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 4.7%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $215.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.86.

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.