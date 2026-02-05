GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GFL opened at C$58.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.05. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$56.76 and a 1-year high of C$71.82.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.6870788 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils and complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation, and shoring services.

