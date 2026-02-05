Contrasting United Treatment Centers (OTCMKTS:POTN) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) and United Treatment Centers (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Treatment Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and United Treatment Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Treatment Centers 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given United Treatment Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Treatment Centers is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

This table compares MSP Recovery and United Treatment Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -7,328.48% -326.80% -81.27% United Treatment Centers N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and United Treatment Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $9.81 million 0.06 -$360.50 million ($572.83) 0.00 United Treatment Centers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Treatment Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MSP Recovery.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About United Treatment Centers

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.