Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and eight have given a strong buy rating to the company.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$73.85 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$89.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

