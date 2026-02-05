Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and eight have given a strong buy rating to the company.
HUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Hut 8 Stock Performance
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
