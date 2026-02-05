Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 647,194 shares trading hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$110.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

