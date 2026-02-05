Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.24 and traded as low as GBX 3. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 631 shares.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (2.90) EPS for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.05% and a negative net margin of 117.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies provides an award-winning procurement analytics and predictive analytics platform. The Rosslyn Platform helps organizations with diverse supply chains mitigate risk and make informed strategic decisions. It leverages automated workflows, artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract and consolidate procurement data providing visibility of complex supplier data, enabling supplier spend savings and delivering rapid ROI

