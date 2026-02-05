Reviewing Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Boyd Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.25 -$16.64 million ($418.01) -0.01 Boyd Gaming $4.07 billion 1.63 $577.95 million $22.88 3.71

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -130.97% N/A -156.77% Boyd Gaming 46.02% 34.63% 9.34%

Volatility and Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super League Enterprise and Boyd Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 1 0 1 0 2.00 Boyd Gaming 0 10 5 0 2.33

Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $92.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Super League Enterprise on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

