Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLAD shares. B. Riley raised Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $461.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 64.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

