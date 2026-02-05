Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of IBP opened at $319.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $322.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 62.74%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $536,828.28. Following the sale, the director owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,308.44. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 945,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,717 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 73.2% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,261,000 after buying an additional 366,250 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 514,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 481,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,741,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,543,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

