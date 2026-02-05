Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $490.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

SNDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance began coverage on Sandisk in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $584.55 on Monday. Sandisk has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $725.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion and a PE ratio of -77.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,057,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

