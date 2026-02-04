Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) CEO Daniel Schreiber Sells 9,108 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $902,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,514,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,988,751.04. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lemonade Stock Performance
NYSE:LMND traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. 4,181,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $99.90.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMND
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lemonade
Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.
The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- GOLD ALERT
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.