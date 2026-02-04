Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.250-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Boot Barn stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.23. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,926.58. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

