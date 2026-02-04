Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 17.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were down 17.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.15 and last traded at $200.19. Approximately 106,113,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 41,520,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.11.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.97. The company has a market cap of $325.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.