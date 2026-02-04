Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $176,465.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,795,180.35. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. 269,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.66. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $392.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Diodes by 150.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Diodes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diodes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Diodes launched the API772x RobustISO isolation devices, expanding its isolation product portfolio for industrial and medical markets — a product cadence that can support near?term revenue growth and design wins. API772x launch

Diodes launched the API772x RobustISO isolation devices, expanding its isolation product portfolio for industrial and medical markets — a product cadence that can support near?term revenue growth and design wins. Positive Sentiment: Diodes introduced a 2.5Gbps MIPI D?PHY ReDriver aimed at automotive ADAS applications — a market with strong content growth potential that could help ASPs and design?win momentum in auto electronics. MIPI D?PHY ReDriver

Diodes introduced a 2.5Gbps MIPI D?PHY ReDriver aimed at automotive ADAS applications — a market with strong content growth potential that could help ASPs and design?win momentum in auto electronics. Positive Sentiment: Broader media coverage explaining the importance of diodes and power components may boost investor and buyer awareness of the sector, supporting demand narratives for DIOD’s product lines. Industry explainer

Broader media coverage explaining the importance of diodes and power components may boost investor and buyer awareness of the sector, supporting demand narratives for DIOD’s product lines. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published for early February shows 0 reported shorted shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a data anomaly, so it provides no clear signal on bearish positioning. (Reported average volume used was ~295k shares.)

Short?interest data published for early February shows 0 reported shorted shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a data anomaly, so it provides no clear signal on bearish positioning. (Reported average volume used was ~295k shares.) Neutral Sentiment: RIR Power Electronics announced advanced SiC Merged?PiN Schottky diodes for high?efficiency power systems — an indication of competitive activity and technology progress across the power?diode market, but not a direct Diodes product announcement. RIR SiC MPS diodes

RIR Power Electronics announced advanced SiC Merged?PiN Schottky diodes for high?efficiency power systems — an indication of competitive activity and technology progress across the power?diode market, but not a direct Diodes product announcement. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares in early February, which can pressure sentiment despite routine reasons for selling. CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares (~$176.5k at ~$60.85), CFO Brett Whitmire sold 830 shares (~$50.5k), SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares (~$57.8k), and insider Jin Zhao sold 525 shares (~$31.1k). Combined, these filings show several executive?level reductions in holdings and are disclosed in SEC filings. CEO sale CFO sale SVP sale Insider sale

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high?performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed?signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general?purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

