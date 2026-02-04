Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Cencora has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $16.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Cencora Trading Down 8.8%

COR stock traded down $31.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.87. 3,226,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora has a 52-week low of $237.71 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.21 and a 200-day moving average of $325.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS topped expectations — reported adjusted EPS of $4.08 vs. Street estimates (~$4.04–$4.07), signaling continued margin on specialty medicine demand. Earnings Top Estimates

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

