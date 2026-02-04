Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Cencora has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $16.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
Cencora Trading Down 8.8%
COR stock traded down $31.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.87. 3,226,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora has a 52-week low of $237.71 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.21 and a 200-day moving average of $325.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Key Cencora News
Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS topped expectations — reported adjusted EPS of $4.08 vs. Street estimates (~$4.04–$4.07), signaling continued margin on specialty medicine demand. Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Gross margins expanded in the quarter, an operational positive cited by management that supports higher adjusted profitability. Gross Margin Improves
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 sales/growth guidance and completed the OneOncology acquisition — both provide potential revenue tailwinds and were cited as reasons for lifting outlook. Lifts 2026 Sales Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Demand for specialty medicines and GLP?1 therapies drove stronger profitability in the quarter, a structural growth area management is emphasizing. Reuters Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue grew 5.5% year?over?year to $85.93 billion — healthy organic growth but smaller than some investors hoped. Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: GAAP diluted EPS ($2.87) differs from adjusted EPS — watch the reconciliation and one?time items in the slide deck for clarity on sustainability of earnings. GAAP vs Adjusted
- Negative Sentiment: Top-line narrowly missed consensus ($85.93B vs. ~$86.12B), which likely disappointed investors expecting a cleaner beat and contributed to the share decline. Revenue Miss Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Stock is down on the day as the slight revenue miss, mixed forward optics and possible profit?taking after a run-up outweigh the EPS beat for some traders. Zacks on Stock Move
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.
Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.
