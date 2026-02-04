SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Sells $21,640.55 in Stock

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hardgrove sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $21,640.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,726.70. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.22. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 73,771 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBFG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBFG) is the bank holding company for Star Financial Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a broad portfolio of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, and cash management services.

In its commercial banking division, SB Financial Group provides working capital loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and treasury management solutions designed for small- and mid-sized businesses.

