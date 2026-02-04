Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $15.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE:HRI traded up $14.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.91. The stock had a trading volume of 815,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Herc has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $211.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company’s fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

