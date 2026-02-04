AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85, Zacks reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.66. 1,402,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,708. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $230.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.26.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.
AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.
