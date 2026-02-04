AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85, Zacks reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.66. 1,402,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,708. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $230.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.26.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.