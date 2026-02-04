Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,924 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 71,840 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 108,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,137. The stock has a market cap of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Kamada has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $9.15.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.21 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Kamada during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma?derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha?1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

